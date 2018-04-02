Suns' Josh Jackson: Leads team with 22 points
Jackson recorded 22 points (9-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 117-107 loss to the Warriors.
Jackson continued on his merry way Sunday, scoring 22 points on 23 field-goal attempts. TJ Warren remains on the sidelines and there is a decent chance he is out for the rest of the season giving Jackson free reign, especially on the offensive end. He has had a strong finish to the season and if you can deal with the inconsistencies in his field-goal percentage, he is a must-own player heading into the final games of the season.
More News
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...