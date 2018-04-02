Jackson recorded 22 points (9-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 117-107 loss to the Warriors.

Jackson continued on his merry way Sunday, scoring 22 points on 23 field-goal attempts. TJ Warren remains on the sidelines and there is a decent chance he is out for the rest of the season giving Jackson free reign, especially on the offensive end. He has had a strong finish to the season and if you can deal with the inconsistencies in his field-goal percentage, he is a must-own player heading into the final games of the season.