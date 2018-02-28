Suns' Josh Jackson: Likely to start Wednesday
Jackson is expected to start if T.J. Warren (pelvis) is ruled out, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Warren was recently downgraded to doubtful, which means more likely than not, Jackson is set to pick up the start. Since the beginning of February, Jackson has really picked up his play, averaging 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 block across 30.3 minutes. With another start on tap, fantasy owners should have high expectations for the rookie wing once again.
