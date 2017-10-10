Jackson managed 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Monday's 120-102 preseason loss to the Jazz. He also committed seven turnovers.

Jackson's ball security issues have been a sizable blemish on an otherwise solid preseason, as Monday's seven miscues brought his total to 17 over three exhibitions. The rookie has been solid offensively and provided strong production on the boards as well, but the amount of mistakes will have to be significantly reduced for him to be optimally effective behind starter T.J. Warren (back) to open the season.