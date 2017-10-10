Suns' Josh Jackson: Mixed bag in Monday's start
Jackson managed 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Monday's 120-102 preseason loss to the Jazz. He also committed seven turnovers.
Jackson's ball security issues have been a sizable blemish on an otherwise solid preseason, as Monday's seven miscues brought his total to 17 over three exhibitions. The rookie has been solid offensively and provided strong production on the boards as well, but the amount of mistakes will have to be significantly reduced for him to be optimally effective behind starter T.J. Warren (back) to open the season.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...