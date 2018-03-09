Suns' Josh Jackson: MRI reveals no structural damage
Jackson had an MRI of his left knee come back reporting no structural damage following Thursday's game against the Thunder and is considered day-to-day with left knee irritation.
Jackson was forced to miss the second half of the contest due to the injury. It is unclear at this time if the rookie will be available for Saturday's game against the Hornets, but with the Suns far out of the playoff picture, there is no real reason to rush Jackson back. Davon Reed should see increased playing time as long as Jackson is out.
More News
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Exits with knee injury Thursday•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Will pick up spot start Thursday•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Scores three points in 29 minutes•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Scores 19 off bench Friday•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Scores career-high 29 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Confirmed starter Wednesday•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...