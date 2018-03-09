Jackson had an MRI of his left knee come back reporting no structural damage following Thursday's game against the Thunder and is considered day-to-day with left knee irritation.

Jackson was forced to miss the second half of the contest due to the injury. It is unclear at this time if the rookie will be available for Saturday's game against the Hornets, but with the Suns far out of the playoff picture, there is no real reason to rush Jackson back. Davon Reed should see increased playing time as long as Jackson is out.