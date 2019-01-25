Suns' Josh Jackson: Muted effort in spot start
Jackson tallied six points (2-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 120-106 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Jackson moved into the starting lineup with T.J. Warren (ankle) sitting on the sidelines. Jackson was disappointing in his time on the floor but with Warren set to miss at least two weeks, Jackson is worth adding in across most formats to see if he can take advantage of the situation.
More News
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: To draw spot start•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Impressive line in Tuesday's loss•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Scores 15 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Returns to bench•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Another impressive performance in win•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Fills box score in Tuesday's win•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...