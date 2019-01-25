Jackson tallied six points (2-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 120-106 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Jackson moved into the starting lineup with T.J. Warren (ankle) sitting on the sidelines. Jackson was disappointing in his time on the floor but with Warren set to miss at least two weeks, Jackson is worth adding in across most formats to see if he can take advantage of the situation.