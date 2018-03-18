Suns' Josh Jackson: New career-high point total Saturday
Jackson went for a career-best 36 points (14-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and added six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes in Saturday's 124-109 loss to the Warriors.
The rookie's usage spiked with Devin Booker (hand) out of action, leading to a career-high number of shot attempts. Jackson's 60.9 percent success rate from the floor was also his best since Feb. 14, the last game before the All-Star break. The former Jayhawk has bounced back from a brief two-game downturn earlier in March to generate three straight double-digit scoring efforts, a span during which he's shooting an impressive 53.1 percent (26-for-49), including 50.0 percent (4-for-8) from three-point range. If Booker is unable to take the floor in the Suns' next contest Tuesday against the Pistons, Jackson would be primed for another robust role.
More News
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Bench-leading scoring total in loss•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Coming off bench Thursday•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Leads team with 19 points•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Starting Tuesday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Will play Tuesday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...