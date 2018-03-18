Jackson went for a career-best 36 points (14-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and added six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes in Saturday's 124-109 loss to the Warriors.

The rookie's usage spiked with Devin Booker (hand) out of action, leading to a career-high number of shot attempts. Jackson's 60.9 percent success rate from the floor was also his best since Feb. 14, the last game before the All-Star break. The former Jayhawk has bounced back from a brief two-game downturn earlier in March to generate three straight double-digit scoring efforts, a span during which he's shooting an impressive 53.1 percent (26-for-49), including 50.0 percent (4-for-8) from three-point range. If Booker is unable to take the floor in the Suns' next contest Tuesday against the Pistons, Jackson would be primed for another robust role.