Suns' Josh Jackson: Nursing sprained toe
Jackson is questionable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves due to a sprained toe, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Jackson played 34 minutes off the bench in Thursday night's win over the Mavericks, but it looks like he got dinged up along the way. Jackson may end up being a game-time call Saturday, but the Suns should provide another update on his health based on whether or not he is able to participate in morning shootaround.
More News
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.