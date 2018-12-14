Jackson is questionable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves due to a sprained toe, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Jackson played 34 minutes off the bench in Thursday night's win over the Mavericks, but it looks like he got dinged up along the way. Jackson may end up being a game-time call Saturday, but the Suns should provide another update on his health based on whether or not he is able to participate in morning shootaround.