Jackson (quad) has been ruled out for Tuesday's regular season finale against the Mavs, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

Jackson missed Sunday's game against the Warriors with a bruised quad, and it appears as though the Suns won't take any chances in Game 82. Jackson will join Devin Booker, Alan Williams and Elfrid Payton in street clothes, while a number of other players will be game-time calls, per interim coach Jay Triano.