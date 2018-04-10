Suns' Josh Jackson: Out for season finale
Jackson (quad) has been ruled out for Tuesday's regular season finale against the Mavs, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
Jackson missed Sunday's game against the Warriors with a bruised quad, and it appears as though the Suns won't take any chances in Game 82. Jackson will join Devin Booker, Alan Williams and Elfrid Payton in street clothes, while a number of other players will be game-time calls, per interim coach Jay Triano.
