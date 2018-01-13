Jackson (hip) will not play Friday versus the Rockets, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic

Jackson presumably picked up the injury in Sunday's game against the Thunder. He was listed as doubtful headed into the evening, so this status update comes as no surprise. His absence should free up some work for Troy Daniels off the bench. The rookie will set his sights on a potential return Sunday against the Pacers.

