Suns' Josh Jackson: Picks up start Wednesday
Jackson will start Wednesday against the Mavericks.
Jackson will re-join the starting lineup after spending the last six games in a reserve role, averaging 13.7 points and 4.0 rebounds across 21.8 minutes per game during that stretch. He'll replace Troy Daniels in the starting five.
