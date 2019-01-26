Jackson logged 17 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 30 minutes in Friday's 132-95 loss to the Nuggets.

Aside from Devin Booker, no one really excelled in this game, but Jackson posted one of his better scoring nights of the season as he filled in for T.J.. Warren (ankle) once again. The Kansas product has struggled to find time on a crowded depth chart that recently added Kelly Oubre as another option at forward.