Suns' Josh Jackson: Posts decent line in start
Jackson logged 17 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 30 minutes in Friday's 132-95 loss to the Nuggets.
Aside from Devin Booker, no one really excelled in this game, but Jackson posted one of his better scoring nights of the season as he filled in for T.J. Warren (ankle) once again. Jackson is averaging 16.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 triple in 28.0 minutes per game over his last four outings and should continue to earn extended run with Warren set on track to miss multiple weeks.
