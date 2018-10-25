Suns' Josh Jackson: Potential move on the cards
Jackson tallied 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 131-113 loss to the Lakers.
Jackson was far from impressive in this performance with the biggest piece of information being the potential injury to Devin Booker (hamstring). If Booker is forced to miss some time, Jackson could find himself in the starting lineup. A move such as this could be enough to kickstart his fantasy season, although on the flip side, could also highlight his inefficiencies on the offensive end even more. Fantasy owners should keep an eye on the situation and if Booker is forced out, Jackson could be worth a risk in some formats.
