Suns' Josh Jackson: Provides boost off bench
Jackson tallied 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes Monday in the Suns' 116-101 loss to the Bulls.
After four straight games of nine points or fewer, Jackson has bounced back nicely with three consecutive contests in which he's hit the teens in points. The scoring over that three-game stretch has been complemented by a mediocre 43.6 percentage from the field, but Jackson has at least knocked down a pair of triples in each contest. He should benefit from an elevated role on offense so long as Kelly Oubre (thumb), Tyler Johnson (knee) and T.J. Warren (ankle) are sidelined.
