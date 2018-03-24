Jackson posted 17 points (8-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 120-95 loss to the Cavaliers.

That talented rookie has been thrust into a starting role with T.J. Warren sidelined, and if his double-double on Tuesday is any indication, he's responding well. He's had to step up at various points in the season and is undoubtedly un the Phoenix's plans for the future. He's seeing an average of 24.3 minutes and 12.4 points over 69 games.