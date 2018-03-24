Suns' Josh Jackson: Puts up 17 points in loss
Jackson posted 17 points (8-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 120-95 loss to the Cavaliers.
That talented rookie has been thrust into a starting role with T.J. Warren sidelined, and if his double-double on Tuesday is any indication, he's responding well. He's had to step up at various points in the season and is undoubtedly un the Phoenix's plans for the future. He's seeing an average of 24.3 minutes and 12.4 points over 69 games.
More News
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...