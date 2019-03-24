Jackson (ankle) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Utah, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Jackson was held out of Saturday's game in Sacramento with a sprained right ankle, and the Suns will wait until shootaround Monday morning to update his status. Over his previous 10 healthy games, Jackson is averaging 11.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists, while shooting just 38.4 percent from the field.