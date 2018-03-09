Suns' Josh Jackson: Questionable Saturday
Jackson (knee) is questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Hornets, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Jackson was forced to miss the second half of Friday's contest against the Thunder due to a left knee injury, of which an MRI revealed no structural damage. More word on his status should arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround. If T.J. Warren (back), who is doubtful, ends up being sidelined, Jackson would probably draw the start if his knee is feeling alright. If both players end up on the shelf, Troy Daniels, Shaquille Harrison and Davon Reed are all candidates to see expanded roles.
