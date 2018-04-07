Jackson (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Golden State, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

The Suns' injury list is once again chock full heading into Sunday, but Jackson's status likely won't be decided until he can test out his bruised right quad during warmups. The rookie has been one of the primary beneficiaries of injuries to Devin Booker and T.J. Warren, and he's played at least 30 minutes in each of the last seven games. In Friday's loss to New Orleans, Jackson had 22 points, 11 boards, and two steals in 30 minutes.