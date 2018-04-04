Jackson supplied 28 points (10-23 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 97-94 win over the Kings.

Jackson's scoring total served as a game high, with 18 of his points coming in the first half. The rookie's contributions were instrumental to the Suns ending a franchise-record, 15-game losing streak, and the performance served as the third straight 20-point effort. In addition to his stellar offensive effort, Jackson continued to demonstrate an elite level of thievery, recording multiple steals for the seventh straight contest.

