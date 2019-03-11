Suns' Josh Jackson: Remains on second unit Sunday
Jackson finished with seven points (2-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 21 minutes in the Suns' 115-111 win over the Warriors on Sunday.
Dragan Bender continues to draw starts at power forward in place of T.J. Warren (ankle), but his minutes and offensive production have been unsurprisingly limited. That still leaves Jackson with a decent amount of run off the bench on the majority of nights, although it hasn't always translated to strong production. Sunday marked the 22-year-old's third straight single-digit scoring tally following back-to-back 16-point efforts against the Lakers and Bucks, although his rebound total was his best since Feb. 8 against the same Warriors squad he faced Sunday. With no firm timetable for Warren's return in place, Jackson seems assured of a minutes allotment in the low 20s at minimum regardless of where he slots on the power forward depth chart.
