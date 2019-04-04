Suns' Josh Jackson: Remains productive off bench
Jackson registered 12 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes in the Suns' 118-97 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.
Jackson's scoring total led the second unit in the double-digit loss. The second-year pro has scored in double digits in six of the last seven games and has logged at least 30 minutes in five of the last contests overall. His role should continue similarly robust for what remains of the regular season, and with Devin Booker (ankle) now set to miss the last three contests, Jackson's usage should see an appreciable bump.
More News
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.