Jackson registered 12 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes in the Suns' 118-97 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.

Jackson's scoring total led the second unit in the double-digit loss. The second-year pro has scored in double digits in six of the last seven games and has logged at least 30 minutes in five of the last contests overall. His role should continue similarly robust for what remains of the regular season, and with Devin Booker (ankle) now set to miss the last three contests, Jackson's usage should see an appreciable bump.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...