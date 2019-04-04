Jackson registered 12 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes in the Suns' 118-97 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.

Jackson's scoring total led the second unit in the double-digit loss. The second-year pro has scored in double digits in six of the last seven games and has logged at least 30 minutes in five of the last contests overall. His role should continue similarly robust for what remains of the regular season, and with Devin Booker (ankle) now set to miss the last three contests, Jackson's usage should see an appreciable bump.