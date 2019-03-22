Suns' Josh Jackson: Returning to starting lineup
Jackson will start at shooting guard in Thursday's game against Detroit.
Jackson hasn't started since February but has been seeing extended action off the bench for Phoenix. He's had a couple solid games back-to-back and will look to maintain his momentum in the starting lineup. De'Anthony Melton is moving to the bench while Jackson starts.
