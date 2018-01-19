Suns' Josh Jackson: Returns to bench Friday
Jackson will come off the bench in Friday's game against the Nuggets, Scott Bordow of AZCentral Sports reports.
With T.J. Warren (back) returning to the starting lineup Friday, Jackson will head back to the bench after starting in each of the last two games. Jackson's role as a reserve takes away the potential upside he had as a member of the starting five, but he did his first career double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds in his last game coming off the bench.
