Suns' Josh Jackson: Returns to bench
Jackson will come off the bench Tuesday against the Pacers.
With Devin Booker (back) returning to the starting five, Jackson will resume his usual role off the pine. As a reserve, the sophomore is averaging 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 20.3 minutes.
