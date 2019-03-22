Suns' Josh Jackson: Ruled out for remainder of contest
Jackson will not return to Thursday's game against Pistons due to a sprained right ankle, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Jackson took a tough fall attempting to block Thon Maker and was immediately assisted back to the locker room by trainers. He'll end the night with a dismal three points, going 1-for-7 from the floor and 0-for-3 from behind the arc. He also had two assists and two rebounds across his 24 minutes of action. Look for more updates on his availability ahead of Saturday's game against the Kings. Should he be ruled out, look for Mikal Bridges and Troy Daniels to potentially see extra run.
