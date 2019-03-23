Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Sacramento, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Jackson has been downgraded to out with sprained right ankle. Look for Mikal Bridges and Ray Spalding to see heavy minutes as the Suns are short on wing depth with Jackson, TJ Warren (ankle) and Kelly Oubre (thumb) all out Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories