Suns' Josh Jackson: Ruled out Saturday
Jackson (knee) will not play Saturday against the Hornets, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
A left knee injury limited Jackson to just 13 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Thunder, and while an MRI cleared him of any structural damage, he'll be sidelined Saturday. The Suns will also be without T.J. Warren (back), meaning Troy Daniels and Davon Reed will likely be thrust into increased roles.
