Jackson (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

After originally saying he would give it a go Sunday, Jackson has been ruled out in what appears to be a cautionary move by Phoenix. Without Jackson on against the Warriors, both Danuel House and Troy Daniels should see plenty of action the wing, with Shaq Harrison likely seeing extended minutes off the bench.

