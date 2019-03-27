Suns' Josh Jackson: Ruled out Wednesday
Jackson (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Wizards, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
A right ankle sprain will keep Jackson sidelined for the third straight game, but the fact that he was initially deemed questionable implies that he could be back on the floor in the near future. His next opportunity to play will arrive Saturday, when the Suns play host to the Grizzlies.
