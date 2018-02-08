Jackson scored 13 points (6-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding six rebounds and two blocks in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 129-81 loss to the Spurs.

The rookie has taken a big step forward since the calendar flipped to 2018, averaging 15.4 points, 5.1 boards and 1.3 three-pointers in his last 16 games. If Devin Booker (hip) and Tyler Ulis (back) miss extended action, Jackson's usage would likely grow even further given the lack of other backcourt options for the Suns.