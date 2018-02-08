Suns' Josh Jackson: Scores 13 in Wednesday's loss
Jackson scored 13 points (6-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding six rebounds and two blocks in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 129-81 loss to the Spurs.
The rookie has taken a big step forward since the calendar flipped to 2018, averaging 15.4 points, 5.1 boards and 1.3 three-pointers in his last 16 games. If Devin Booker (hip) and Tyler Ulis (back) miss extended action, Jackson's usage would likely grow even further given the lack of other backcourt options for the Suns.
More News
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Double-doubles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Keeps upping the ante in Sunday's loss•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Leads team in scoring again Friday•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Scores team-high 21 in Wednesday's win•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Picks up start Wednesday•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Scores 20 off bench•
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...