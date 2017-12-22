Suns' Josh Jackson: Scores 13 points Thursday
Jackson scored 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-6 FT) to go with five rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Thursday's 97-95 win against Memphis.
Jackson followed up his 17 point performance from Wednesday with a solid 13 points against Memphis. Since being named to the starting lineup eight games ago, the forward has been an up and down scorer, scoring in the single-digits and double-digits equally over eight games. Averaging 9.7 points over this span, Jackson finally scored 10 or more points in back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday. However, with Devin Booker's possible return on December 29, Jackson's opportunities in the starting lineup are diminishing for the foreseeable future.
