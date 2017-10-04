Suns' Josh Jackson: Scores 14 points, commits seven turnovers in Tuesday's preseason debut
Jackson totaled 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 114-112 win over the Trail Blazers.
Jackson shot well in his preseason debut, knocking down two treys while playing heavy minutes off the bench. However, he did struggle with ball control, coughing up the rock a whopping seven times. Meanwhile, starting small forward T.J. Warren scored 24 points on 15 shots and committed zero turnovers. Given the results, it's unlikely that Jackson will leapfrog Warren right away.
