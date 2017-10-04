Jackson totaled 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 114-112 win over the Trail Blazers.

Jackson shot well in his preseason debut, knocking down two treys off the bench. However, he did struggle with ball control, coughing up the rock a whopping six times. Meanwhile, starting small forward T.J. Warren scored 24 points on 15 shots. Given the results, it's unlikely that Jackson will leapfrog Warren right away.