Jackson produced 15 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 116-114 loss to the Timberwolves.

Jackson broke a three-game slump of single-digit scoring efforts, and has now finished with at least 10 points in seven of the first 10 games in January. Devin Booker's recent return to the lineup following a three-game absence with a back injury has resulted in Jackson seeing less playing time lately (19 minutes twice in the last four games). The sophomore forward had earned 30-plus minutes in all three of the games Booker missed, as well as the game he exited early due to injury. However, the last time Jackson earned that much time in a game that Booker played was back on Dec. 28.