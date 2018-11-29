Jackson totaled 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 115-99 loss to the Clippers.

Jackson had one of his better games Wednesday, scoring 15 points in 20 minutes off the bench. Jackson has regressed when compared to his rookie campaign, struggling to make an impact in both fantasy and reality. At one stage he compiled three fouls in three minutes, basically summing up his season thus far.