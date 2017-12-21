Suns' Josh Jackson: Scores 17 points
Jackson scored 17 points (8-18 FG, 1-2 3PT) to go with four rebounds and two blocks across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 108-95 loss to the Clippers.
On Wednesday, Jackson was second in scoring for Phoenix behind T.J. Warren's game-high 22 points. Since being added to the starting lineup seven games ago, the rookie forward's scoring has been a spotty 9.2 points per game. Coincidentally, this is in keeping with his season average to date. With the return of Devin Booker coming as soon as December 26, Jackson may not be long for the starting five.
More News
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Scores 13 points Thursday•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Lackluster showing in loss•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Will start vs. Washington•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Scores career-high 20 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Shifting back to bench role Tuesday•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Will start vs. Wolves•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...