Jackson scored 17 points (8-18 FG, 1-2 3PT) to go with four rebounds and two blocks across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 108-95 loss to the Clippers.

On Wednesday, Jackson was second in scoring for Phoenix behind T.J. Warren's game-high 22 points. Since being added to the starting lineup seven games ago, the rookie forward's scoring has been a spotty 9.2 points per game. Coincidentally, this is in keeping with his season average to date. With the return of Devin Booker coming as soon as December 26, Jackson may not be long for the starting five.