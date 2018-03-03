Suns' Josh Jackson: Scores 19 off bench Friday
Jackson scored 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 124-116 loss to the Thunder.
He continues to emerge as the best scoring option on the Suns' second unit, and Jackson has now scored in double digits in 12 of the last 14 games while averaging 18.2 points, 6.6 boards, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 three-pointers over that stretch. The rookie has been getting a starter's workload despite being "stuck" behind T.J. Warren on the depth chart, and he figures to be a key part of Phoenix's rebuild down the road.
