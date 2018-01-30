Jackson scored 20 points (6-16 FG, 2-5 3PT, 6-8 FT) to go with eight rebounds and an assist Monday against the Grizzlies.

Jackson bounced back from a disastrous performance Sunday against Houston, hitting the 20-point plateau for the second time in his last four games. The rookie has played at least 22 minutes in each of those four contests, and he's averaging more than 14 field goal attempts per game over that span.