Suns' Josh Jackson: Scores 20 points, grabs career-high 12 boards
Jackson finished with 20 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 125-116 loss to the Pelicans.
Jackson managed a career high rebounding total and posted his third double-double in the process. After posting 20-plus points only once in his first 41 appearances, Jackson has gone for at least that many points in nine of the 19 showings since. With the Suns emphasizing development of their young talent, Jackson figures to continue seeing 30-plus minutes per night going forward.
