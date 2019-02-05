Suns' Josh Jackson: Scores 25 points in Monday's loss
Jackson collected 25 points (11-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 118-110 loss to the Rockets.
Jackson has scored exactly 25 points in consecutive contests. Moreover, the soon-to-be 22-year-old (on Feb. 10) sophomore has posted at least 25 points in three of the last seven games after failing to reach that mark once through his first 48 appearances in 2018-19. Jackson's per-game averages are still down across most statistical categories compared to last year, but it's clear the Suns are prioritizing his development amid another a losing season.
