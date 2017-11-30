Jackson compiled 20 points (9-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 131-107 loss to the Pistons.

After going scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in eight minutes during Tuesday's win over the Bulls, Jackson tallied a career high in scoring while matching career highs in rebounding, made field goals, and minutes. The blowout nature of the contest provided a chance for Jackson to see extended minutes off the bench, and he earned them. With that being said, he's still firmly behind T.J. Warren on the small forward depth chart, so unless that changes or the Suns start playing smaller lineups, Jackson will likely remain inconsistent in most areas.