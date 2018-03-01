Suns' Josh Jackson: Scores career-high 29 points in Wednesday's win
Jackson exploded for 29 points (9-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 10-13 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 110-102 win over the Grizzlies.
Jackson was magnificent, finishing with career highs in scoring, made free throws, and minutes while delivering an efficient and well-rounded stat line. He certainly made the most of his chance to start in place of T.J. Warren (tailbone), and the Suns will likely feed Jackson plenty of minutes whether or not Warren is back for Friday's matchup with the Thunder.
