Suns' Josh Jackson: Scores team-high 20 in Wednesday's loss
Jackson scored 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding two rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 116-101 loss to the Pacers.
The rookie has been producing some impressive scoring totals lately in his limited minutes. Jackson is still stuck behind Devin Booker and T.J. Warren, however, and the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft will likely have to continue biding his time on the second unit for the rest of this season barring an injury ahead of him on the depth chart.
