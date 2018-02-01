Jackson scored 21 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 102-88 win over the Mavericks.

The rookie tied his career high in scoring, just set on Jan. 14, and Jackson's production has taken a big jump in January -- he's averaging 14.5 points, 4.8 boards, 1.5 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 12 games on the month, earning a spot in the starting five again in the process. The 20-year-old will likely continue to have his ups and downs, but he forms a very intriguing backcourt with Devin Booker given both players' length, athleticism and talent.