Jackson managed three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal across 29 minutes Monday in Phoenix's loss to Miami.

The rookie wing had averaged 17.2 points-per-game on 46.2-percent from the field since the start of February, the best stretch of his young career, but he was stifled during Monday's matchup with the Heat. Jackson is absorbing a heavy workload and the Suns seem determined to figure out what type of player they drafted fourth overall in the 2017 draft. His shooting numbers leave a lot to be desired, and his fantasy value is stunted by inconsistency. If Jackson can end the season on a streak similar to the one he enjoyed through February, it will be worth keeping him on your radar.