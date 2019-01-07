Jackson posted 22 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes in the Suns' 119-113 loss to the Hornets on Sunday.

Jackson's scoring total led the second unit and was second only to T.J. Warren's on the Suns. It also served as a season-high figure for the second-year wing, who helped make up for the offensive void created by Devin Booker's early exit from the game due to back spasms. Jackson has been less consistent and involved than during his rookie campaign thus far this season, but he's opened the new calendar year with three straight double-digit scoring efforts. If Booker is forced to miss Tuesday's game versus the Kings, Jackson could certainly be in for an expanded role in that contest.