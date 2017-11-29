Suns' Josh Jackson: Shifting back to bench role Tuesday
Jackson will shift back to the bench for Tuesday's matchup with the Bulls, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Jackson picked up the start in place of an ailing Devin Booker (toe) on Sunday, posting five points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes. It was a relatively modest performance and with Booker healthy a returning to the top unit, Jackson will be relegated back to his normal bench duties Tuesday. Over the last five games, Jackson has averaged 7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals across 21.0 minutes, so he hasn't necessarily been the most attractive fantasy option.
More News
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Will start vs. Wolves•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Has best game of the season in loss•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Career-high scoring total in win•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Struggles in debut Wednesday•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Draws start Wednesday•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Team-high scoring total in Wednesday's loss•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.