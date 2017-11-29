Jackson will shift back to the bench for Tuesday's matchup with the Bulls, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Jackson picked up the start in place of an ailing Devin Booker (toe) on Sunday, posting five points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes. It was a relatively modest performance and with Booker healthy a returning to the top unit, Jackson will be relegated back to his normal bench duties Tuesday. Over the last five games, Jackson has averaged 7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals across 21.0 minutes, so he hasn't necessarily been the most attractive fantasy option.