Jackson will return to a bench role for Wednesday's matchup with the Jazz, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Jackson has started 23 games this season, but with Elfrid Payton looking like a strong addition at the trade deadline, it appears the Suns will no longer be using Devin Booker at point guard to start games. That means Booker will shift back to the wing and results in Jackson's demotion to a bench role. The Suns are still not expected to make the playoffs and it's likely in their best interest to give their rookie as much playing time as possible the second half of the season. For that reason, Jackson's playing time may only take a slight hit despite working as a reserve.