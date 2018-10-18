Jackson supplied 18 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block across 28 minutes in the Suns' 121-100 win over the Mavericks on Wednesday.

Jackson opened the season on the bench as expected with the return of Devin Booker (hand), but he didn't let the reserve role stop him from impressing on Opening Night. The second-year wing was red-hot with his shot and paced the second unit in scoring. Given his talent level and positional versatility, Jackson should find himself to more than enough minutes this season to generate solid fantasy production across the stat sheet.