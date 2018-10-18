Suns' Josh Jackson: Shines off bench in opener
Jackson supplied 18 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block across 28 minutes in the Suns' 121-100 win over the Mavericks on Wednesday.
Jackson opened the season on the bench as expected with the return of Devin Booker (hand), but he didn't let the reserve role stop him from impressing on Opening Night. The second-year wing was red-hot with his shot and paced the second unit in scoring. Given his talent level and positional versatility, Jackson should find himself to more than enough minutes this season to generate solid fantasy production across the stat sheet.
More News
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Will open season in bench role•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Flashes improved shot in loss•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Struggles with shot in win•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Flashes hot hand in preseason opener•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Aiming to improve outside shot•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Out for remainder of summer league•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...