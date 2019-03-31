Suns' Josh Jackson: Solid in return to action
Jackson (ankle) finished with 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assists and one block across 30 minutes in the Suns' 120-115 loss to the Grizzlies on Saturday.
Jackson was solid in his return to action after a three-game absence, with his scoring total leading the second unit. Given that the second-year pro was back to a normal allotment of minutes Saturday, he could find himself back in the starting five in short order with T.J. Warren (ankle) still sidelined.
